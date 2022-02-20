Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8) Receives €94.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €94.50 ($107.39).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BC8. Baader Bank set a €76.00 ($86.36) price target on Bechtle in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($60.23) target price on shares of Bechtle in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €57.00 ($64.77) price objective on Bechtle in a report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($71.59) target price on shares of Bechtle in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($81.82) price target on shares of Bechtle in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of BC8 stock opened at €46.25 ($52.56) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €56.12 and its 200 day moving average price is €68.62. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Bechtle has a 1-year low of €45.82 ($52.07) and a 1-year high of €69.56 ($79.05).

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

