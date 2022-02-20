Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8) Receives €94.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2022

Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €94.50 ($107.39).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BC8. Baader Bank set a €76.00 ($86.36) price target on Bechtle in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($60.23) target price on shares of Bechtle in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €57.00 ($64.77) price objective on Bechtle in a report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($71.59) target price on shares of Bechtle in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($81.82) price target on shares of Bechtle in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of BC8 stock opened at €46.25 ($52.56) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €56.12 and its 200 day moving average price is €68.62. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Bechtle has a 1-year low of €45.82 ($52.07) and a 1-year high of €69.56 ($79.05).

Bechtle Company Profile

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Bechtle (ETR:BC8)

Receive News & Ratings for Bechtle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bechtle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.