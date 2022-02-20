Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Holdings Raised by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 36.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,843 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,678 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,763 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 10,495 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter worth $893,000. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 27,907 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 10,487 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter worth $418,000.

In other news, COO John R. Hartmann purchased 6,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $100,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $68,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 33,862 shares of company stock valued at $475,490 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BBBY. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.77.

NASDAQ BBBY opened at $15.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.37. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $44.51.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

