Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY)

Analysts at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

DASTY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dassault Systèmes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

OTCMKTS:DASTY opened at $46.27 on Friday. Dassault Systèmes has a one year low of $39.60 and a one year high of $64.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $61.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.36, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.88.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 15.91%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dassault Systèmes will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DASTY. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 210,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,067,000 after acquiring an additional 168,012 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 391.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 101,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 80,621 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 374.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 72,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 56,945 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 383.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 47,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 37,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Dassault Systèmes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,953,000. 0.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.

