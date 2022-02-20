Berenberg Bank Cuts Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Price Target to 190.00

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from 220.00 to 190.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

VWDRY has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Erste Group lowered Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 185.00 to 170.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $180.00.

Shares of VWDRY stock opened at $8.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 0.97. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $15.00.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind power plants. It operates through the Power Solutions and Service segments. The Power Solutions segment comprises the sale of wind power plants and wind turbines. The Service segment includes the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

