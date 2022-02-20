Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.85 Million

Analysts expect that Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) will post $25.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Berkeley Lights’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.98 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $22.00 million. Berkeley Lights reported sales of $21.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will report full-year sales of $87.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $84.20 million to $90.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $109.11 million, with estimates ranging from $108.30 million to $109.93 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Berkeley Lights.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Berkeley Lights from $36.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $61.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. William Blair cut Berkeley Lights from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Berkeley Lights from $45.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 316.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,272,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,872 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,801,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,926,000 after buying an additional 1,322,395 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 588.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,177,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 27.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,663,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,143,000 after buying an additional 794,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Berkeley Lights by 221.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,150,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,502,000 after purchasing an additional 792,780 shares during the last quarter. 69.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLI opened at $6.86 on Friday. Berkeley Lights has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $74.40. The company has a market cap of $462.88 million, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.30 and its 200 day moving average is $22.12.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

