Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.81

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.81 and last traded at $6.86, with a volume of 1182667 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.51.
BLI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Berkeley Lights from $36.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. William Blair cut Berkeley Lights from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.
The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.12. The company has a market capitalization of $462.88 million, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 2.52.
About Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI)
Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.
