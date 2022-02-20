Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Beyond Air Inc. is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a Nitric Oxide Generator and Delivery System. The company’s principal product is AirNOvent which is in clinical stage. Beyond Air Inc., formerly known as AIT Therapeutics Inc., is based in Garden City, New York. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Beyond Air from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Beyond Air from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Beyond Air from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Beyond Air currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.25.

NASDAQ XAIR opened at $7.47 on Wednesday. Beyond Air has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $16.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.26 and a 200-day moving average of $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 7.28. The company has a market cap of $222.84 million, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of -0.64.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.03). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Beyond Air will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steven A. Lisi purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $341,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Carey purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $556,700 in the last quarter. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XAIR. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Beyond Air by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 780,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,676,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Beyond Air by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 751,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 27,320 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 405,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after buying an additional 92,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 291,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 70,995 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Air in the 4th quarter valued at $2,342,000. 17.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.

