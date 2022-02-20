Beyond Finance (BYN) Market Cap Achieves $14.09 Million

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 19th. Over the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded flat against the dollar. Beyond Finance has a total market cap of $14.09 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be purchased for $1.59 or 0.00002717 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00044224 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,707.06 or 0.06785325 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,928.89 or 1.00083033 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00049235 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00051627 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Beyond Finance Coin Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,863,175 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Beyond Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using US dollars.

