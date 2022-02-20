Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,514 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLOT. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,154.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,071,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935,182 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 37.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,271,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,858,000 after buying an additional 1,702,326 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 21.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,986,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,829,000 after buying an additional 527,145 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 43.7% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,613,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,262,000 after buying an additional 490,888 shares during the period. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 276.5% during the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 631,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,062,000 after buying an additional 463,873 shares during the period.

BATS FLOT opened at $50.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.74. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

