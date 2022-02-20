Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,224 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF makes up about 2.1% of Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $117.68 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $99.20 and a 52-week high of $138.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.53.

