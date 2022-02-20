Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 367.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,767,000 after purchasing an additional 46,094 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 55,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,443,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,112,000 after purchasing an additional 18,193 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $223.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $244.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.02. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $192.84 and a 52-week high of $266.44.

