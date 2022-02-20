Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Has $3.70 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 3.5% of Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $344,000. JD Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 116,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,684,000 after acquiring an additional 12,064 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after acquiring an additional 6,693 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 808,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,015,000 after acquiring an additional 473,903 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $71.13 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.03.

