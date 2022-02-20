Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Has $407,000 Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,052.03 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,707.04 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3,194.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,332.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $14.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total value of $117,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $699,504.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,465 shares of company stock worth $11,199,462. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,212.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,875.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,196.56.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

