Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Has $407,000 Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.01% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,052.03 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,707.04 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3,194.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,332.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total value of $117,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $699,504.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,465 shares of company stock worth $11,199,462. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,212.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,875.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,196.56.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
