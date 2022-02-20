Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,431 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF accounts for 1.9% of Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 34,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 18,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

FHLC opened at $61.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.59. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12 month low of $55.77 and a 12 month high of $69.27.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.