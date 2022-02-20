Bitcloud (BTDX) Price Up 5.2% This Week

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded up 12.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. One Bitcloud coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcloud has a total market capitalization of $103,484.45 and $24.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcloud has traded up 5.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcloud Profile

Bitcloud (BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 38,559,732 coins. Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcloud Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

