Bitcoin Atom Market Capitalization Tops $988,427.98 (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0537 or 0.00000140 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Atom has a market cap of $988,427.98 and approximately $49.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Atom alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000020 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

Bitcoin Atom (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Atom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Atom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.