BITTO (BITTO) Price Reaches $0.0764 on Major Exchanges

BITTO (CURRENCY:BITTO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One BITTO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0764 or 0.00000199 BTC on major exchanges. BITTO has a market capitalization of $248,391.55 and approximately $948.00 worth of BITTO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BITTO has traded up 1.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BITTO alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.02 or 0.00276285 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000114 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005227 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000809 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $478.76 or 0.01247572 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

BITTO Coin Profile

BITTO is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. BITTO’s total supply is 17,709,627 coins and its circulating supply is 3,249,075 coins. The Reddit community for BITTO is https://reddit.com/r/bittoexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BITTO’s official Twitter account is @BittoExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BITTO is medium.com/@bittoexchange . The official website for BITTO is www.bittoexchange.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BITTO is a crypto financial platform. It provides the users with a set of investment tools, which allows them to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them through the BITTO Trading Exchange or to access crypto banking features by using the BITTO Banking System. In addition, a lending platform is available at BITTO for the users who wish to perform P2P (Peer to Peer) lending contracts. The BITTO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the official digital asset of BITTO and it will primarily serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the community. “

Buying and Selling BITTO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITTO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITTO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITTO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BITTO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITTO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.