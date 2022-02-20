Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Black Knight, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated technology, workflow automation and data and analytics to the mortgage and real estate industries, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Technology and Data and Analytics business segments. Technology segment offers software and hosting solutions which support loan servicing, loan origination and settlement services. Data and Analytics segment provides property ownership data, lien data, servicing data, automated valuation models, collateral risk scores, prepayment and default models, lead generation and other data solutions. Black Knight Inc., formerly known as Black Knight Financial Services Inc., is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BKI. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Black Knight from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Black Knight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.60.

BKI stock opened at $55.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Black Knight has a twelve month low of $55.77 and a twelve month high of $84.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. Black Knight had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $386.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Black Knight will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,290,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Black Knight by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,216,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,280,000 after buying an additional 1,345,783 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Black Knight in the 4th quarter valued at $99,707,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC purchased a new position in Black Knight in the 4th quarter valued at $59,234,000. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Black Knight in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

