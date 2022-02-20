BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.080-$0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $520 million-$525 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $512.83 million.BlackLine also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.100-$-0.070 EPS.

BlackLine stock traded down $2.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.12. The company had a trading volume of 890,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,107. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.00. BlackLine has a 12 month low of $72.09 and a 12 month high of $135.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -36.61 and a beta of 0.85.

Get BlackLine alerts:

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BL. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on BlackLine from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on BlackLine from $132.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a hold rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $118.60.

In other news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 23,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $2,625,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.20, for a total value of $1,132,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,096 shares of company stock valued at $5,601,861. Corporate insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in BlackLine in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 239.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.