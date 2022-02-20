BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.080-$0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $520 million-$525 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $512.83 million.BlackLine also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.100-$-0.070 EPS.
BlackLine stock traded down $2.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.12. The company had a trading volume of 890,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,107. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.00. BlackLine has a 12 month low of $72.09 and a 12 month high of $135.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -36.61 and a beta of 0.85.
BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.
In other news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 23,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $2,625,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.20, for a total value of $1,132,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,096 shares of company stock valued at $5,601,861. Corporate insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in BlackLine in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 239.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.
BlackLine Company Profile
BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.
