BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.080-$0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $520 million-$525 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $512.83 million.BlackLine also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.100-$-0.070 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackLine from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of BlackLine from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of BlackLine from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $118.60.

BL stock traded down $2.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 890,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,107. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -36.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. BlackLine has a fifty-two week low of $72.09 and a fifty-two week high of $135.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.00.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.55 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 27.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BlackLine will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 23,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $2,625,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $210,435.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,096 shares of company stock valued at $5,601,861. 10.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BL. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in BlackLine by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 116,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,103,000 after buying an additional 26,972 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in BlackLine by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,260,000 after buying an additional 10,991 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in BlackLine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BlackLine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in BlackLine by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,055,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

