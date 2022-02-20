BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.100-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $119 million-$120 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $118.89 million.BlackLine also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.080-$0.110 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BL. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BlackLine from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $132.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $118.60.

Get BlackLine alerts:

BL stock traded down $2.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.12. The company had a trading volume of 890,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,107. BlackLine has a 1 year low of $72.09 and a 1 year high of $135.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.00.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackLine news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $210,435.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.20, for a total transaction of $1,132,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,096 shares of company stock worth $5,601,861. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at about $370,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in BlackLine by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in BlackLine by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in BlackLine by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.