BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 270,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,945 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.85% of Independence worth $13,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Independence during the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Independence by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Independence by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Independence by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Independence by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 9,889 shares during the last quarter. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Independence stock opened at $57.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.11. Independence Holding has a 52-week low of $36.99 and a 52-week high of $57.43. The company has a market cap of $841.47 million, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Independence’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. Independence’s payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

Independence Holding Co engages in the provision of health, pet and life insurance business. t operates through the following segments: Specialty Health; Group Disability, Life, Short-Term Disability (DBL), and Paid Family Leave Rider (PFL); Individual Life, Annuities and Other; and Corporate. The Specialty Health segment comprises of its traditional distribution through independent agents and national accounts, and through its call centers, career advisors, generation domains, transaction websites, and legal generation company.

