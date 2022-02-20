BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stake in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,667,893 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 69,783 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.54% of Riverview Bancorp worth $12,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,043 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 4,161 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,959 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 21,281 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 1,035.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,606 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 120,926 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $539,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp stock opened at $7.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.64 and a fifty-two week high of $8.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.53.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 34.09% and a return on equity of 13.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Riverview Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.16%.

Several analysts recently commented on RVSB shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

