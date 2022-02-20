BlackRock Inc. Has $12.43 Million Holdings in VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,085,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 7,342 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.55% of VOXX International worth $12,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VOXX International during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in VOXX International by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the second quarter valued at $143,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the third quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VOXX International during the third quarter valued at $198,000. 58.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Imperial Capital assumed coverage on VOXX International in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, Chairman John J. Shalam sold 17,340 shares of VOXX International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $225,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Beat Kahli acquired 32,139 shares of VOXX International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.37 per share, with a total value of $333,281.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 238,918 shares of company stock valued at $2,648,417 in the last three months. Company insiders own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

VOXX International stock opened at $11.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.06. The firm has a market cap of $278.87 million, a PE ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 1.33. VOXX International Co. has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $26.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.56.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $191.87 million during the quarter. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%.

Voxx International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.

