BlackRock Inc. Has $13.06 Million Position in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) by 45.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,044 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.20% of TaskUs worth $13,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in TaskUs by 429.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TaskUs in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in TaskUs by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Finally, Cat Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TaskUs in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of TASK opened at $28.58 on Friday. TaskUs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.04 and a 12-month high of $85.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
TaskUs Profile
TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TaskUs (TASK)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.