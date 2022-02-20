BlackRock Inc. Has $13.06 Million Position in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) by 45.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,044 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.20% of TaskUs worth $13,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in TaskUs by 429.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TaskUs in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in TaskUs by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Finally, Cat Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TaskUs in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TASK opened at $28.58 on Friday. TaskUs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.04 and a 12-month high of $85.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on TaskUs from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America upgraded TaskUs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded TaskUs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TaskUs in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.89.

TaskUs Profile

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

