BlackRock Inc. Reduces Position in First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 944,570 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,880 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in First Bank were worth $13,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in First Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in First Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in First Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC purchased a new stake in First Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000.

Shares of FRBA opened at $14.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.30. First Bank has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $15.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.96 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). First Bank had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 35.83%. The business had revenue of $22.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that First Bank will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

First Bank Profile

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the firm’s primary business, which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

