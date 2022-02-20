BlackRock Inc. Sells 48,462 Shares of Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,128,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 48,462 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of Trevena worth $13,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TRVN. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Trevena by 2,972.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,664,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,702 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trevena by 93.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,721,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after buying an additional 1,311,611 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trevena by 8.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,697,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,009,000 after buying an additional 574,997 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trevena in the second quarter worth approximately $956,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Trevena by 291.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 498,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 371,149 shares in the last quarter. 22.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trevena to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of Trevena stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $78.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average is $0.91. Trevena, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $2.41.

Trevena Profile

Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

