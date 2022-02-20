Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Shares Acquired by Adalta Capital Management LLC

Adalta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Blackstone Mortgage Trust accounts for approximately 1.2% of Adalta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 616.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 340,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,324,000 after buying an additional 292,963 shares during the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 867,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,297,000 after buying an additional 270,800 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,204,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,616,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,436,000 after buying an additional 166,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 275.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 203,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,494,000 after buying an additional 149,416 shares during the last quarter. 53.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BXMT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $31.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.14 and its 200-day moving average is $31.71. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.30. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.24 and a 12 month high of $34.04.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 55.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 90.18%.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 849 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $26,327.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

