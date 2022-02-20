BlueLinx (BXC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BXC opened at $85.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.99 million, a P/E ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.83. BlueLinx has a twelve month low of $33.05 and a twelve month high of $96.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BlueLinx by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BlueLinx by 519.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 76,538 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in BlueLinx by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 82,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,882,000 after purchasing an additional 19,439 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in BlueLinx by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in BlueLinx in the 4th quarter valued at $4,287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on BlueLinx in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on BlueLinx from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include two principal categories: structural and specialty. The Structural products include plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood products used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

