Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Forecasted to Earn FY2026 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Blueprint Medicines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the year.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($4.73). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 28.96% and a negative net margin of 357.66%. The firm had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.53) EPS. Blueprint Medicines’s quarterly revenue was up 213.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BPMC. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $111.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.82.

BPMC opened at $66.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 0.86. Blueprint Medicines has a 12-month low of $66.18 and a 12-month high of $117.86.

In other news, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total transaction of $486,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $72,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,729 shares of company stock valued at $657,700. 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 1,340.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 3,253.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

