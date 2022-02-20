BMO Capital Markets Cuts Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $50.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target cut by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the chip maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 11.01% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.07.

Intel stock opened at $45.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.86. Intel has a 1-year low of $44.51 and a 1-year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Amundi purchased a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,016,365,000. Third Point LLC raised its position in Intel by 1,300.0% in the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $785,960,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Intel by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,121,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,484 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Intel by 99.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,794,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $580,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379,319 shares during the period. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP raised its position in Intel by 75.1% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,392,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $660,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

