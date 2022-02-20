BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 298,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,216 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 1.44% of BNY Mellon Municipal Income worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 10.3% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 574,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after acquiring an additional 53,760 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 27.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the third quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 3.7% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 451,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 16,233 shares during the period. 26.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DMF opened at $7.92 on Friday. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $9.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.01.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Company Profile

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc engages in the provision of access to equity, fixed income and money market mutual funds, separately managed accounts, retirement and cash management strategies, and asset allocation solutions. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

