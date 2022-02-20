Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $310.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BDNNY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 315 to SEK 310 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDNNY traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,911. Boliden AB has a one year low of $61.51 and a one year high of $95.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.16.

Boliden AB engages in the operation of mines and production of metals. It operates through the following segments: Business Area Smelters and Business Area Mines. The Business Area Smelters segment produces pure metals. It consists of the Kokkola and Odda zinc smelters in Finland and Norway, respectively, the Rönnskär and Harjavalta copper smelters in Sweden and Finland, respectively, and the Bergsöe lead smelter in Sweden.

