Bonded Finance Price Hits $0.0192 on Top Exchanges (BOND)

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded 1,050.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 19th. Bonded Finance has a market cap of $7.36 million and approximately $2,027.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bonded Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0192 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bonded Finance has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00037352 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00105722 BTC.

Bonded Finance Coin Profile

Bonded Finance (CRYPTO:BOND) is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bonded Finance’s official website is bonded.finance/#firstsec

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

Buying and Selling Bonded Finance

