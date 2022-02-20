Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Lowered to “Hold” at BMO Capital Markets

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Laurentian reduced their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$236.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$235.00 to C$265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boyd Group Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$251.15.

Shares of Boyd Group Services stock opened at C$162.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$188.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$219.11. Boyd Group Services has a 52 week low of C$161.11 and a 52 week high of C$267.00.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

