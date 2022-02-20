Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Short Interest Update

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the January 15th total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 489,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $6.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $4.18 and a one year high of $7.45. The stock has a market cap of $397.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.73.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,640,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,605,000 after purchasing an additional 453,404 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 49.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,221,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,798,000 after purchasing an additional 735,096 shares during the period. Zazove Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% in the third quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 1,730,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,391,000 after purchasing an additional 24,057 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 350.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,561,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,045 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 12.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 963,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 103,558 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

