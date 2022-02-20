Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $44.81

Braze Inc (NASDAQ:BRZE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $44.81 and last traded at $44.52, with a volume of 10925 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.54.

BRZE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Braze from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Braze has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.18.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.38.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $63.97 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Braze Inc will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total transaction of $321,743.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter worth about $2,083,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Braze in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,175,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Braze in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,290,000. Industry Ventures L.L.C. bought a new stake in Braze in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,422,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Braze in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

