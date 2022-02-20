Brian Clem Sells 15,000 Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) COO Brian Clem sold 15,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $246,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brian Clem also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 4th, Brian Clem sold 1,151 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $19,175.66.

Shares of NYSE OSH opened at $15.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.17. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $65.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OSH shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Oak Street Health from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Oak Street Health from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.43.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

