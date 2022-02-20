Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 695,300 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the January 15th total of 544,900 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 405,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in Bridgetown in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Evolution Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bridgetown in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bridgetown in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Bridgetown by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Bridgetown in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Bridgetown alerts:

BTWN stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. Bridgetown has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $17.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.84.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgetown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgetown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.