Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Earns Hold Rating from Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior target price of $14.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on BCOV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brightcove from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Northland Securities lowered Brightcove from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.50.

Shares of Brightcove stock opened at $7.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $306.95 million, a P/E ratio of 57.47, a P/E/G ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.73. Brightcove has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $25.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.56.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $52.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.55 million. Brightcove had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brightcove will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Brightcove news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 70,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.86 per share, with a total value of $693,158.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Brightcove by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 51,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 17,116 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Brightcove by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Brightcove by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 707,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,228,000 after purchasing an additional 65,645 shares during the period. Lynrock Lake LP acquired a new stake in Brightcove in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,947,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Brightcove by 339.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 204,047 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 157,652 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

