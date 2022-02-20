Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.02-0.04 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $50.5-51.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $53.61 million.Brightcove also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.140-$0.230 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital reissued a hold rating and set a $9.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Brightcove from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised Brightcove from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities cut Brightcove from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Get Brightcove alerts:

NASDAQ:BCOV traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.47. 495,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,932. Brightcove has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $25.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.57 and a 200 day moving average of $10.56. The stock has a market cap of $306.95 million, a PE ratio of 57.47, a PEG ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.73.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. Brightcove had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Brightcove will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 70,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.86 per share, with a total value of $693,158.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Brightcove by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Brightcove by 428.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Brightcove by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Brightcove by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,118 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Brightcove by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 19,884 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.