Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.140-$0.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $207 million-$215 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $218.53 million.Brightcove also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.14-0.23 EPS.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brightcove from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Lake Street Capital restated a hold rating and set a $9.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Brightcove from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Brightcove from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.50.
NASDAQ:BCOV traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $7.47. 495,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,932. The company has a market cap of $306.95 million, a PE ratio of 57.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.56. Brightcove has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $25.26.
In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 70,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.86 per share, with a total value of $693,158.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 118.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 491,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 266,325 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Brightcove by 339.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 204,047 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 157,652 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Brightcove by 118.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 89,253 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Brightcove by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,547 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 9,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Brightcove by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 5,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.
About Brightcove
Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.
