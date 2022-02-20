Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.140-$0.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $207 million-$215 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $218.53 million.Brightcove also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.14-0.23 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brightcove from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Lake Street Capital restated a hold rating and set a $9.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Brightcove from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Brightcove from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.50.

NASDAQ:BCOV traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $7.47. 495,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,932. The company has a market cap of $306.95 million, a PE ratio of 57.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.56. Brightcove has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $25.26.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.55 million. Brightcove had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 2.56%. Brightcove’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Brightcove will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 70,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.86 per share, with a total value of $693,158.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 118.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 491,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 266,325 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Brightcove by 339.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 204,047 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 157,652 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Brightcove by 118.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 89,253 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Brightcove by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,547 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 9,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Brightcove by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 5,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

