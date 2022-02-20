Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.020-$0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $50.50 million-$51.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $53.61 million.Brightcove also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.140-$0.230 EPS.

Brightcove stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.47. 495,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,932. Brightcove has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $25.26. The company has a market capitalization of $306.95 million, a P/E ratio of 57.47, a PEG ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.56.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Brightcove had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Brightcove will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brightcove from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Brightcove from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities downgraded Brightcove from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Brightcove in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.50.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 70,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.86 per share, with a total value of $693,158.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Brightcove by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Brightcove by 428.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brightcove by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brightcove by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 19,884 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brightcove

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

