British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BTLCY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of British Land in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on British Land from GBX 580 ($7.85) to GBX 640 ($8.66) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Peel Hunt raised British Land to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered British Land from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $323.88.

Get British Land alerts:

Shares of British Land stock opened at $7.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.37 and a 200 day moving average of $7.13. British Land has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $7.74.

The British Land Co Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.