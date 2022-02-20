Brokerages Anticipate Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $585.18 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) will post sales of $585.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $577.22 million and the highest is $590.40 million. Acadia Healthcare reported sales of $541.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full year sales of $2.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Acadia Healthcare.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ACHC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.69.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.93. 225,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,434. Acadia Healthcare has a 12-month low of $50.07 and a 12-month high of $68.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

