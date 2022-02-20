Brokerages Anticipate Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $250.09 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) will announce sales of $250.09 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Calavo Growers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $253.00 million and the lowest is $247.17 million. Calavo Growers reported sales of $220.58 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calavo Growers will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Calavo Growers.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $273.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.48 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on CVGW. TheStreet downgraded Calavo Growers from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Calavo Growers by 209.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Calavo Growers by 596.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Calavo Growers by 335.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Calavo Growers during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGW traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.34. 161,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,688. The firm has a market cap of $730.81 million, a P/E ratio of -61.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. Calavo Growers has a 52-week low of $33.25 and a 52-week high of $85.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.20.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in the marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment is involved in the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products to retail grocers, foodservice operators, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesalers.

