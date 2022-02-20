Brokerages Anticipate PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Will Announce Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Brokerages predict that PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) will report earnings of $1.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.15. PacWest Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.27 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PacWest Bancorp.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 44.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PACW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

PACW opened at $48.70 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.47 and a 200-day moving average of $45.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.48. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $35.47 and a 12-month high of $51.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 19.61%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $2,268,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $99,414,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 215.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,287,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,364,000 after acquiring an additional 879,754 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,103,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,813,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,922,000 after buying an additional 627,621 shares during the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

