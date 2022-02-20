Brokerages Anticipate Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Will Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) to post $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tupperware Brands’ earnings. Tupperware Brands reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 271.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tupperware Brands will report full year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.18 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tupperware Brands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TUP shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Tupperware Brands from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Tupperware Brands from $41.50 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

TUP opened at $17.31 on Friday. Tupperware Brands has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $34.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.48 and its 200-day moving average is $19.19. The company has a market capitalization of $846.11 million, a PE ratio of 57.70 and a beta of 2.83.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 67.5% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Tupperware Brands by 31.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in Tupperware Brands by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Tupperware Brands by 1.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Tupperware Brands by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

