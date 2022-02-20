Brokerages Expect Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.50) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.42). Cara Therapeutics posted earnings per share of $1.59 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 131.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.53). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($0.75). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cara Therapeutics.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Cara Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cara Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Cara Therapeutics stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.21. The stock had a trading volume of 537,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,512. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.45. The company has a market capitalization of $545.82 million, a P/E ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.03. Cara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $29.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 140.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 407,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 237,847 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 7.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 163.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 13,099 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 125.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 418,199 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1,107.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 91,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 83,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

