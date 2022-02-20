Brokerages Expect Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) to Post $1.35 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) to post earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.40. Oxford Industries posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 938.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full year earnings of $7.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.62 to $7.71. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.79 to $8.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Oxford Industries.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $247.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.69 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OXM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Oxford Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 11th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.17.

In related news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $194,758.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 540.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 557 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 672 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 768.6% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,468 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OXM traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $85.34. The stock had a trading volume of 104,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,768. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.11 and a 200 day moving average of $93.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.72. Oxford Industries has a 12-month low of $72.23 and a 12-month high of $114.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.27%.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oxford Industries (OXM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.